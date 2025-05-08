‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Casts Major Country Music Star

9-1-1: Nashville’s cast is expanding, and a major country star has joined the show.

Variety reports that LeAnn Rimes has been cast in the upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff on ABC.

News of the Grammy winner’s addition to the series comes just days after it was announced she quit The Voice UK to focus on her career in the U.S. She was previously a coach on The Voice Australia for Season 13 in 2024. That year, she also joined The Voice UK for Season 13. In September, it was reported she had “struggled to find her groove” on the Australian version of the singing competition series.

Pictured: LeAnn Rimes — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

As for Rimes’ role on Nashville, it is unknown who she will be playing, but she has joined the series alongside Kimberly Williams-Paisley. NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell and Grey’s Anatomy alum Jessica Capshaw were previously cast in the spinoff, which was first ordered to series in February. The new series is set at the busiest firehouse in Nashville under O’Donnell’s Captain Don Sharpe, whose son Ryan is also a firefighter at the station.

Although LeAnn Rimes is better known for her music career and is one of the most successful country artists ever, she does have some acting under her belt. She previously appeared on American Dreams, Holly Hobbie and Friends: Christmas Wishes, Northern Lights, Good Intentions, Drop Dead Diva, Reed Love, and Anger Management, as well as a few others, as herself and as a character. 9-1-1: Nashville marks her first starring role in a TV show.

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Nashville is the third series in the 9-1-1 franchise. The Mothership premiered in 2018 on Fox and is set in Los Angeles, followed by the Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2020 on Fox. 9-1-1 moved to ABC ahead of Season 7, where it continues to be a success. Lone Star, meanwhile, was canceled in 2024 and ended in February after five seasons.

As of now, a premiere date for 9-1-1: Nashville has yet to be announced, but news should be coming soon, as well as more casting news. As for whether any characters from either 9-1-1 or Lone Star could appear, it’s still unknown. The series comes from writers Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani. All three executive produce alongside O’Donnell, Brad Falchuk, Brad Buecker, and Angela Bassett. 20th Television is the studio.