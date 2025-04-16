A Grey’s Anatomy star is heading back to ABC for the upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff.

Deadline reports that Jessica Capshaw has joined 9-1-1: Nashville in a series regular role.

The actress will portray the mother of lead character Ryan and wife of Chris O’Donnell’s Captain Don Sharpe. Capshaw is the second actor cast in the new series, following O’Donnell’s casting in March. ABC officially ordered 9-1-1: Nashville to series in February following confirmation from co-creator and producer Ryan Murphy that he was actively working on ideas for a new spinoff.

Capshaw is best known for her role as Dr. Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy from Season 5 through Season 14. She returned to the series for a brief appearance in Season 20. While she won’t be coming back to Grey’s, the casting news does mark her return to ABC, where Grey’s has aired since its premiere in 2005. Capshaw can also be seen in Tell Me Lies, Dear Zoe, Holidate, One Angry Juror, Blind Trust, The L Word, and Bones.

Aside from acting, Capshaw co-hosts the culture podcast Call It What It Is with former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Camilla Luddington for iHeartPodcasts. The two best friends talk about everything from relationships to life to even Grey’s Anatomy. They’ve also brought on many special guests, including Ariana DeBose, Chris Carmack, Harry Shum Jr., Mel Robbins, and Stefania Spampinato, among others.

9-1-1: Nashville is the second 9-1-1 spinoff and first fully ABC original series. 9-1-1 moved to the Disney-owned network in 2023 after six seasons on Fox. Season 7 premiered in 2024 to big ratings. ABC recently renewed the first responder drama for Season 9. Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star came to an end on Fox after five seasons in February, having been canceled last fall. Whether or not anyone from either show will appear on Nashville is unknown, but it really seems like the cast is turning out to be a good one.

As of now, it’s unknown when 9-1-1: Nashville will premiere, but more information, as well as more casting news, should be announced in the coming weeks, especially with Upfronts happening soon. In the meantime, new episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. Fans can watch Jessica Capshaw on Grey’s Anatomy with all seasons streaming on Hulu.