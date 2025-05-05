‘The Voice’ Coach Quits Show

LeAnn Rimes is reportedly bidding farewell to The Voice UK after just one season.

The “How Do I Live” hitmaker, 42, is leaving the musical competition behind in order to focus on her career in the U.S., according to a new report from The Sun, although she will still appear on the American version of The Voice as a Mega Mentor.

“LeAnn loved her time on the UK show, but wants to focus on her career in the States,” a source told the publication. “She was hugely popular with cast and crew and everybody loved having her as part of the team.”

“Bosses are currently on the lookout for another female singer to join the all-star line-up,” the insider continued, adding that although the show’s 14th season kicks off filming this summer, “they haven’t made a decision just yet but are having conversations.”

Producers are reportedly looking to “secure someone who will cause a lot of excitement around the show and bring a new energy to the competition.” Returning for Season 14 will be McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, in addition to Tom Jones and Will.I.Am.

Rimes has not confirmed her exit from The Voice UK, but did hint on Friday that she was making a major turn in her career. “May, i am SO ready for you and the exciting new journey i am about to embark on! stay tuned….” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from April.

Included in the photo dump was a screenshot of Rimes’ recent Threads post, which reads, “uh…. making a very big life/career decision this morning. something completely new and different. something a big scary and out of my comfort zone… i think i have to say yes! maybe.”

Rimes joined The Voice UK last year after also appearing on The Voice Australia. “I love connecting with all of the artists, finding songs they connect to and creating these performances,” she said at the time. “For me it’s not just about creating performances but creating moments that are really powerful.”