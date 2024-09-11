The Voice Australia may have to find a new coach sooner than expected. Country star LeAnn Rimes is currently serving as a coach on the Australian version of the singing competition alongside Guy Sebastian, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Adam Lambert, but reportedly, it's not going so well for her. Despite having experience in the industry since the '90s, with more than 48 million records sold worldwide, she hasn't had a lot of luck filling in her team.

"She could well be a 'one and done' coach," an insider told New Idea. "So far, LeAnn has struggled to find her groove on the show, as her fellow coaches Guy [Sebastian], Kate [Miller Heidke], and Adam [Lambert] banter with one another… and snap up the most talented contestants." Some of the younger contestants are reportedly "reluctant" to choose Rimes as their coach "as they didn't really know who she was."

Whether it's because Rimes is an American singer or because they're younger is unknown, but it's likely both of those reasons have played a factor. Instead, the contestants are leaning towards veteran coach Sebastian, who was on The Voice Australia in 2019 and even won the first season of Australian Idol in 2003, as well as Miller-Heidke, who performed at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. As for Lambert, he's been "proven to be popular, too," according to the insider. "Since he found fame on American Idol in 20009, he's gone on to tour the world with Queen, so he's an example of where success on a show like The Voice can lead to."

LeAnn Rimes has enjoyed being in Australia, but she's "not sure if a singing show is the best fit for her." As of now, Channel Seven has yet to reveal who will be returning for The Voice Australia in 2025. It is Rimes' first season, and it's not always easy trying to fit in as a coach on a show like The Voice. There's a wide variety of contestants that come through, with some having a very specific idea of who they want for a coach, either because they're a fan or because they know they can really help.

If this is the only season that Rimes is on, there's always the possibility she could come back later down the line. There have been plenty of coaches on The Voice who leave and then come back a season or two later. There have also been some that have only done one season. It isn't confirmed that Rimes will be done with The Voice Australia, so fans may just have to wait and see.