Zac Efron Fans Are Convinced He’s Dating a ‘Selling Sunset’ Star

Whether it’s speculation over plastic surgery or his latest role, Zac Efron fans are always looking for new information about the actor’s life. The latest source of interest is, once again, Efron’s love life, and many fans thought that the Baywatch star was dating Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith.

The rumors began when Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa posted photos on Instagram with a group at a UFC fight in Los Vegas that included Efron and Smith. The duo was snuggled up together at the center of the photo, leading many to believe that they were a couple. However, TMZ reports that Efron was a last-minute addition to the group and is friends with El Moussa, but that he and Smith were not an item.

Efron hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since his April breakup with his girlfriend of 10 months, Vanessa Valladares. Efron met the waitress while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales, and not long after she was said to have quit her job so she could spend more time with Efron. The actor has been rather busy working on a few different projects including the film Gold and the second season to his Netflix docu-series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Efron has reportedly been living in Australia for a while now, having canceled his flight back to Los Angeles in August and extending his tourist visa from three months to 12 months.

During an episode of Down to Earth, Efron made a comment about not wanting to go back to Los Angeles as he detailed his quick life to fame after starring in the hit Disney film. While grateful for the growth he’s had and the success he’s gained, he was very open and honest about wanting a more simple life out of the public eye. The entire storyline behind his docu-series is how other countries outside of the United States are practicing more green and sustainable living styles — something Efron seems extremely passionate about.

Due to the first season’s success, another season is already underway. The actor took to his Instagram account to confirm the renewal sharing two photos of himself and his friend and wellness expert Darin Olien. The series documented the two traveling parts of the world as they learned about new ways of living and in that process helped educate their viewers on healthier lifestyles. While there will be a second season, the air date won’t be for a while, with a release date expected sometime in 2022.