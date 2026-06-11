Michael J. Fox Makes Rare Appearance at Game 4 of NBA Finals

Of the many stars attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, Michael J. Fox was perhaps among those cheering the hardest.

The longtime Knicks superfan attended the game in which the New York Knicks completed the most dramatic comeback in NBA Finals history against the San Antonio Spurs, coming back from a 29-point deficit to win 107-106.

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Fox’s public outings are more and more rare these days as the 65-year-old retired actor battles Parkinson’s disease, but he made it out with his wife, Tracy Pollan, to cheer on his team. He even attended two games last month against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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In a Polymarket scenario taking bets on which celebrities would attend the NBA Finals, Fox sat around 50% odds that he would attend. His loyalty should never have been in question, though, as he showed up for the high-stakes game.

Earlier this week, he told PEOPLE about some of his favorite memories cheering for the Knicks, who before this year hadn’t made the NBA Finals since 1999.

He chose an iconic moment from the 1998 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat. “I have to say, my favorite Knicks memory is a strange one,” he said. “[Knicks Coach] Jeff Van Gundy hanging onto [Heat star player] Alonzo Mourning’s ankle in a vain attempt to break up a fight and just being dragged around the court. Hilarious, pure Knicks!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan look on before Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

He also recalled Game 5 of the 1995 Finals against the Houston Rockets, which just happened to be taking place at the same time as a pretty iconic moment in pop culture history.

“Another weird memory, the Finals game against the Rockets with picture-in-picture of the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase,” he said.

Although Polymarket didn’t give Fox the best odds to attend the star-studded Finals, he certainly showed up. Other celebrities at Game 4 alone were Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Larry David, Timothée Chalamet, Adam Sandler, Taylor Swift, Mariska Hargitay, Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld, Edie Falco, Steve Schirripa, Whoopi Goldberg and many, many more.

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The series will move to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday night. The Knicks, who lead the series 3-1, could clinch a championship with a victory. If Game 6 is needed, the series will move back to the Garden in New York.

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