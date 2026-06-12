Selena Gomez Responds to Fans’ Claims She Shaded Taylor Swift’s Knicks Game Appearance

Selena Gomez is putting the Taylor Swift shade rumors to rest.

The songstress, who is heavily favored to be a bridesmaid in Swift’s upcoming nuptials, was accused of throwing shade at Swift after she attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night.

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Gomez commented “lol” underneath a post that MTV shared on Instagram of Swift and actress Mariska Hargitay celebrating after the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in a historic comeback.

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One photo showed Swift, 36, with her arm around Hargitay, 62, while another showed them both shouting and cheering. Longtime Spurs fan Gomez, 33, explained on her Instagram Stories that her comment had been misinterpreted as sardonic.

“Woke up and was sent so many texts. “I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page,” she wrote, referencing the photo of Hargitay looking overwhelmed and lying her head on Swift’s shoulder.

“Second I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise,” she continued. “Also .. It’s a basketball game.”

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It’s unlikely that fans will spot any drama between Gomez and Swift. The two have been close friends ever since 2008 when Gomez was linked to Nick Jonas and Swift was dating Joe Jonas.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” Gomez told KISS FM UK in 2017. “It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

She jokingly added, “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

In fact, Swift was by Gomez’s side as she married music producer Benny Blanco. Gomez is expected to attend Swift’s wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, rumored to take place next month.

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A Polymarket scenario gives Gomez high odds of being a bridesmaid in the nuptials. Right now, she has 63% odds of being a bridesmaid. Others with good odds of being in the wedding are Swift’s close friend Abigail Anderson, who has 82%, influencer Ashley Avignone, who has 74%, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who has 65%, and musician Este Haim, who has 51%.

Polymarket has plenty of propositional bets about Swift’s wedding, including when it will be, if it will be in Manhattan and which celebrities will attend.

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