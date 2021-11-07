Zac Efron Says He ‘Fell in Love With Jessica Alba,’ Sending Fans Spinning

Zac Efron and Jessica Alba worked on an ad campaign promoting travel to Dubai with a number of fake movie trailers that left fans hoping for an actual film team-up between the two actors. The Baywatch actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram profile, joking In the caption that this was “the actual moment I fell in love with [Jessica Alba] in Dubai.” Alba has been married to Cash Warren since 2008, but fans in Efron’s comments were living for the drama.

“WAIT THE CAPTION IM CONFUSED-” wrote one excited fan. “Hold up. What?” wrote another. “Damn why she married cause I love this,” joked another follower. “I wish I was Jessica Alba,” wrote one person. “The bigger question is who has not fallen in love with her yet,” wrote another, speaking for a generation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Efron is reportedly single since breaking up with dating Australian native Vanessa Valladares in April after ten months of dating. Efron met the waitress while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales, where she was said to have quit her job soon after in order to spend more time with Efron. The actor has been rather busy working a few different projects including the film Gold and the second season to his Netflix docu-series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Efron has reportedly been living in Australia for a while now, having canceled his flight back to Los Angeles in August and extending his tourist visa from three months to 12 months.

During an episode of Down to Earth, Efron made a comment about not wanting to go back to Los Angeles as he detailed his quick life to fame after starring in the hit Disney film. While grateful for the growth he’s had and the success he’s gained, he was very open and honest about wanting a more simple life out of the public eye. The entire storyline behind his docu-series is how other countries outside of the United States are practicing more green and sustainable living styles — something Efron seems extremely passionate about.

Due to the first season’s success, another season is already underway. The actor took to his Instagram account to confirm the renewal sharing two photos of himself and his friend and wellness expert Darin Olien. The series documented the two traveling parts of the world as they learned about new ways of living and in that process helped educate their viewers on healthier lifestyles. While there will be a second season, the air date won’t be for a while, with a release date expected sometime in 2022.