Zac Efron's Dating History Just Became Even More Confusing

There has been a ton of discussion around actor Zac Efron's dating life lately. The Baywatch star recently split with his girlfriend of 10 months, Vanessa Valladares, who he met while filming in Australia. Efron met the waitress while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales, and she allegedly quit her job so she could spend more time with Efron. The actor has been rather busy working on a few projects, including the film Gold and the second season to his Netflix docu-series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Efron has reportedly been living in Australia for a while now, having canceled his flight back to Los Angeles in August and extending his tourist visa from three months to 12 months.

However, an old comment on Valladares' Instagram has led some fans to wonder whether or not the former couple actually knew each other much longer than that. Valladares posted a bikini pic back in 2017, and one of her followers commented on it in 2018, saying "Take care. God bless you and Zac. xx." Valladares limits who can comment on her page, so it's likely that the writer was someone she knows. Whether this "Zac" is Efron or someone else remains to be seen, but it has definitely raised a few eyebrows.

This speculation about his relationship with Valladares comes on the heels of an interview with another Efron ex, Danish Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, who was linked to the actor in 2019. She explained on her podcast that she felt gaslit and manipulated by the end of their relationship. "I had come so far that I hardly knew what was right and wrong," the 25-year-old explained. "I had been so manipulated and almost brainwashed. But also because I was young, confused, and in love, and that I chose to turn a blind eye on purpose." Bro admitted that "not only did I have to deal with a breakup, I also had to deal with pulling myself up after it." "It was not just my heart that was broken," Bro said. "It was my whole personality that was split in half."

According to Bro, her relationship with Efron led her to be increasingly more guarded and also prone to lying to herself and others. "I got used to making some delusions inside myself," she said. "I had reached a point where it was normal for me to have a stomach ache. So not having it is actually pretty weird. And I'm afraid I'm going to get it again." Bro explained that Efron had a lot of power over her moods, even with small things. "My ex-boyfriend could tell me that I was so pissed off because I was always so happy," Bro said. "And then I start believing in it. And if he then said to me one day that I looked nice. Then I could live on that for weeks. As if we had just gotten married almost. It was completely ecstatic."