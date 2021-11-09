Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Return to HGTV for New Season of ‘Flip or Flop’

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are coming back with a brand new season of Flip or Flop! The HGTV stars return for more of their hit home renovation show on Thursday, Dec. 9, taking 15 more of Southern California’s most neglected properties and turning them into “stunning, modern homes that will fly off the market.”

El Moussa and Haack each bring their set of skills to the new season, which is filled with new challenges for the pair. From expensive foundation issues to a year-long renovation project and the addition of a studio rental unit, the HGTV stars are going where they never have before to make a killing in the on-fire real estate market. The premiere episode will feature Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood as El Moussa and Haack tour a partially renovated property that’s been abandoned. It’s a desirable location that would make the home a hot seller, but there’s a lot of work to be done to transform it into the vintage Hollywood glam aesthetic they envision.

Videos by PopCulture.com

El Moussa’s October wedding to Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young will also be showcased in an upcoming HGTV special titled Tarek & Heather The Big I Do, premiering Dec. 16. The hour-long wedding special follows the happy couple as they put the final touches on their big day following a last-minute change from their original venue, a resort in Mexico. Just four months before their wedding date, El Moussa and Young find themselves having to completely restart their search for a location and plan their wedding from scratch.

Before tying the knot in a stunning California ceremony, El Moussa and Young got engaged in July 2020 and moved in together to their dream home in Newport Beach, California, much of which was chronicled on Flipping 101. El Moussa told PopCulture.com in September that it was “more complicated” settling into their home together because of the couple’s real estate knowledge. “It’s more complicated because we’re more picky,” he said at the time. “But the good thing about a house is I can make any house cool.” Flip or Flop premieres Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The new season also will be available to stream on discovery+. Tarek & Heather The Big I Do premieres Thursday, Dec, 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and streaming on discovery+.