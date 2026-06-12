Another Pop Star Is Reportedly Confirmed to Attend Taylor Swift’s Wedding to Travis Kelce

Swifties and gossip hounds alike have been flipping out over the pending Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding. And that’s good news for one pop star who should have little trouble fitting in at the nuptials. That would be singer Benson Boone.

The 23-year-old “Beautiful Things” crooner is known almost as much for his stage acrobatics as he is his powerful voice. Now, the pop star finds himself reportedly flipping his way into the wedding of the year.

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Or is it the wedding of the century?

Per TMZ, Benson Boone received an invite to the A-list affair and is expected to attend the July 3rd ceremony.

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With Boone seemingly penciled in, Polymarket is speculating who else will be in attendance for Taylor and Travis’ big day. Singer Gracie Abrams currently shows as having an 89% chance of being at the wedding, the highest traded share on Polymarket. Selena Gomez checks in at 88% and so does Este Haim. Haim’s sister Alana is just below at 87%. A third Haim sister, Danielle, is at 80%.

Swift attended an NBA Finals game earlier this week sitting courtside with Alana and Este Haim, who along with Danielle Haim are part of the band Haim.

As for Benson Boone, he likely secured his invite after opening for Swift during her Eras tour where the pair of singers became friends and have reportedly kept in touch. It remains to be seen whether Boone will be accompanied by a plus-one.

Boone’s 2024 album, Fireworks & Rollerblades reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 charts. Beautiful Things, the top-performing single off the album, reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

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Despite rumors of the wedding being held at New York’s Madison Square Garden or in Rhode Island, possibly at one of Swift’s homes, the Swift-Kelce wedding location still remains a mystery to most.

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