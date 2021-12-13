‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Stause Handles Sexist Troll With Ease in Latest Post

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is used to dealing with trolls, but she saw one message she really needed to call out this weekend. She took to her Instagram Stories after someone claimed she couldn’t succeed “without a man,” especially after she began a romantic relationship with her co-star, Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim. The couple announced they are dating in July, after Selling Sunset Season 4 wrapped filming.

On Saturday, Stause shared a screenshot of a message she received from an Instagram user. “The only reason why you’re getting listings and selling them is [because] of Jason,” the Instagram user wrote. “You’re such a fake and I hope you own up to your s— and stop holding grudges you miserable b—.”

“It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis,” Stause, who was an actress before she focused on her real estate career with Oppenheim Group, wrote back, reports E! News. “When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others [because] there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”

After she posted this, she received messages of support from her fans, whom she thanked in a follow-up post. “You guys just flooded my DMs with the nicest messages, and I wasn’t posting it for that,” Stause, 40, wrote. “It just kind of gave me a laugh. But I really do appreciate it. You guys are just so kind and sweet and I know they are way more of you than the trolls. Thank you!”

In July, Stause shared a collection of photos from an Italian vacation with her Oppenheim Group colleagues, including two photos with Oppenheim and herself cuddling together. In the second photo, Oppenheim kissed her neck, confirming the two are together.

Stause received criticism for dating her boss at that time, but they both shook it off. They even made their red carpet debut in August at the Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings premiere. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim told E! News at the premiere. “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

Stause was engaged to actor Matthew Morrison from 2006 to 2007. She was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019, and their messy divorce was chronicled in Selling Sunset Season 3. The divorce was finalized in January. Stause also dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe for about three months until February. Stause’s relationship with Oppenheim turned romantic after Selling Sunset Season 4 wrapped filming, so it is not referenced in the latest episodes of the Netflix series, reports Cosmopolitan.