Zac Efron Is Reportedly a Single Man Once Again

✖

Zac Efron is reportedly a single man yet again. The High School Musical star was dating Australian native Vanessa Valladares after the two met while he was in Australia. However, 10 months later, they're said to have gone their separate ways according to Page Six.

Efron met the waitress while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales, where not long after she was said to have quit her job so she could spend more time with Efron. The actor has been rather busy working a few different projects including the film Gold and the second season to his Netflix docu-series Down to Earth with Zac Effron. Efron has reportedly been living in Australia for a while now, having cancelled his flight back to Los Angeles in August and extending his tourist visa from three months to 12 months.

During an episode of Down to Earth, Efron made a comment about not wanting to go back to Los Angeles as he detailed his quick life to fame after starring in the hit Disney film. While grateful for the growth he's had and the success he's gained, he was very open and honest about wanting a more simple life out of the public eye. The entire storyline behind his docu-series is how other countries outside of the United States are practicing more green and sustainable living styles — something Efron seems extremely passionate about.

Due to the first season's success, another season is already underway. The actor took to his Instagram account to confirm the renewal sharing two photos of himself and his friend and wellness expert Darin Olien. The series documented the two traveling parts of the world as they learned about new ways of living and in that process helped educate their viewers on healthier lifestyles. While there will be a second season, the air date won't be for a while, with a release date expected some time in 2022.

Olien, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Cisco Henson are executive producers through The Nacelle Company, while Efron, Michael Simkin, and Jason Barrett are executive producers under their Ninjas Runnin' Wild banner. During their first several episodes, they hit places like France, Iceland, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Peri, London and the Amazon rainforest, as they learned about ecologically friendly ways to live. Fans are patiently waiting to hear about the new places Efron and Olien will visit next.