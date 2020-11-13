✖

Amanza Smith is defending co-star Crishell Stause amid rumors that the Selling Sunset star was having an affair with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko. Just days after the pair was eliminated from the ABC dance floor, the pro dancer split from wife Elena Samodanova, who accused her husband of 14 years of multiple affairs and a "recent inappropriate relationship." While eyes turned to Stause as the alleged mystery lady, the former soap opera star and Savchenko have insisted their relationship is purely platonic.

Smith is standing behind Stause 100 percent, she said in an interview on FUBAR Radio Thursday. "Poor Chrishell," the interior designer said. "She was like, ‘I went through a very public divorce [with This Is Us star Justin Hartley]. Like, the last thing she would ever do is add to somebody’s infidelity if that’s what was going on.’ But that’s just how it goes when you are in the spotlight, but I think she’s pretty pissed off about it. … It sounds like maybe the wife is using this as, like, a cheap PR stunt."

Just a day after Savchenko announced he and his wife were splitting up, Samodanova told PEOPLE the reason for the breakup was "ongoing infidelity" on his part. "No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Samodanova said at the time. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Stause came out soon after to deny she had any role in the split, citing her public divorce from Hartley, which played out on TV after he filed in November 2019. "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split," Stause wrote in an Instagram Story. "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."

She added, "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."