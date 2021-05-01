Zac Efron's Friend Refutes Plastic Surgery Claims After Fan Frenzy

✖

Zac Efron's friends are setting the record straight. On Earth Day, Efron participated in Earth Day! The Musical, Bill Nye's collaboration video with Justin Bieber, the D'Amelios, and more, in order to promote awareness about climate change. However, the main focus following its release was that Efron's face in his cameo, with many speculating that he had gotten plastic surgery on his face and jaw.

However, his friend, Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands explained on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that "of course" Efron hadn't had any work done. "I would know if he'd had any plastic surgery," Sandilands said. Sandilands also pointed out the extremely obvious: why mess with perfection? "It's like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it," Sandilands quipped. "Why bother?"

After the Earth Day video, Twitter likened him to "Handsome Squidward" from Spongebob Squarepants or pointed out comparisons to the prosthetics that The Weeknd wore in his "Save Your Tears" music video. However, Radar Online spoke to some experts who offered some insight into what had caused his change in appearance.

"Zac looks great. He has build lots of lean muscles and his body fat is low," explained Natasha Fett, a celebrity personal trainer and physical therapist. "It seems to me that Zac is enhancing his physique and build by taking testosterone and HGH (human growth hormone). HGH in high volumes can cause the jaw and cartilage to grow. Looking at Zac's new facial features are a lot more masculine which can definitely be achieved with Testosterone and HGH. Neither of those products should be taken unless monitored by a doctor."

Still, the conversation opened up some good discussions about body shaming and the pressure that Hollywood puts on people to achieve physical "perfection," with many pointing out that Efron has spoken about his struggles to maintain the "ideal body," particularly around his time making Baywatch. Efron explained on Hot Ones that the work and pain required it just wasn't worth it to him. "I realized, when I was done with that movie, that I don't ever want to be in that good of shape again," Efron explained. "It was so hard. You're working with almost no wiggle room. You've got things like water under your skin that you're worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack, s--- like that. It's just stupid. It's just not real. I'm happy that it worked, I'm happy that it got me through it."