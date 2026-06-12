Major Bravo Reality TV Star Daughter Was Just Arrested

Trouble continues to follow the Giudice family. Only this time, it wasn’t Mom and Dad.

The U.S. Sun reported earlier this that week Milania Giudice, daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice, was arrested for assault last month.

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Milania, 20, was charged with “purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury” and “simple assault” after being arrested by Montville Township police May 14th. Per the U.S. Sun, the case has been classified as domestic violence.

Milania is a student at the University of Tampa and is one of four daughters to Teresa and Joe. She’s just the latest Giudice family member to find trouble with the law. Her father Joe famously served three and a half years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. His arrest resulted in him being banned from the United States and moving to the Bahamas. Teresa was away for 11 months, serving prison time for mail fraud, bankruptcy fraud and wire fraud.

On Thursday, Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano released a statement pertaining to Giudice’s arrest that said, per Us Weekly, in part: “… She was released pending her next court appearance. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

Giudice’s arrest comes just a few months after Bravo announced that the RHONJ is returning for a 15th season. Production began this spring and Teresa Guidice has already been confirmed as part of the season 15 cast. Milania and her three sisters have appeared in previous RHONJ seasons so it would not be out of the ordinary to see Teresa and Joe’s daughters return to the Bravo screen once again. A premiere date has not yet been announced.