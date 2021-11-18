‘Flip or Flop Atlanta’: Why Anita Corsini Left Teaching for Real Estate (Exclusive)

Ken and Anita Corsini are putting a new spin on real estate with their new HGTV competition series Flipping Showdown. The Flip or Flop Atlanta stars are sharing their expertise with growing real estate professionals and other flippers with the chance to win $100,000 and a chance to start their own business. The Corsini’s know all about turning their passion into profit as they didn’t start off in real estate. In fact, Anita was a math teacher before transitioning into the booming market.

She says after Ken earned his real estate license and started his own company, she was inspired to jump ship. “Part of it, part of what motivated me was I wanted to be able to be more available to our family. Because at the time I was expecting our first child,” she told PopCulture.com in a recent interview. “I know myself as an educator and as someone who works, I’m all in. When I was teaching, I was so invested in my students, in my work that would’ve been very difficult to have children at home and be that invested, working. I think really and truly, more than a love for real estate then was the motivation of, ‘I can still help support this new venture that Ken is on and I can also be available to our family.’ So it just made sense at the time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She does admit that leaving her teaching job was not easy. “Not to say that it wasn’t a sacrifice because it was,” she added. “It was a sacrifice and there was a definite transition for me because I love teaching and I love mathematics and I love all those things.”

Luckily, the decision turned out to be worth it for not just a new career, but for their family structure overall. “After doing it and after, like you said, jumping ship, being all in into my family, now that my children are older, I’m even more all into the business,” she reflected. “Nothing was wasted. Everything that I used in my education career has been, all those skills have carried through. I’m actually very, very grateful for my life journey and my life story because I think everything kind of plays into each other.”

Flipping Showdown airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Click here to read our full Q&A with Ken and Anita Corsini.