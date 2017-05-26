Zac Efron’s Ex Says She Was Left Heartbroken and 'Almost Brainwashed' After Breakup

✖

Zac Efron recently split with Vanessa Valladares after ten months of dating, and another of his exes is speaking out. Olympian Sarah Bro, who was linked to Efron In 2019, opened up on her podcast about a relationship that ended badly. While the Danish swimmer didn't mention Efron by name, the timeline and descriptions match up, and the Baywatch star doesn't come off particularly well. Bro explained to expert Jytte Vikkelsøe and co-host Adam August that she dated an American movie star and that she never talked about it publicly to the press before, but that it seemed relevant to their conversation about "what is love?" because it had such an impact on her.

"it is difficult to talk about love, without also talking about the one thing that has made me truly believe in my heart that I should not have a boyfriend again," Bro explained, reports SE og HØR and translated by Google Translate. Bro explained that her relationship with Efron led to her completely losing sight of who she was as a person. "I had come so far that I hardly knew what was right and wrong," the 25-year-old explained. "I had been so manipulated and almost brainwashed. But also because I was young, confused, and in love, and that I chose to turn a blind eye on purpose." Bro admitted that "not only did I have to deal with a breakup, I also had to deal with pulling myself up after it."

"It was not just my heart that was broken," Bro said. "It was my whole personality that was split in half." Bro went on to explain that she had indeed found love again, and that her new partner was nothing like her famous ex. "[He's] honest, loyal, and down to earth," she gushed. "I'm excited about what might happen, but I also have some baggage." According to Bro, her relationship with Efron led her to be increasingly more guarded and also prone to lying to herself and others. "I got used to making some delusions inside myself," she said. "I had reached a point where it was normal for me to have a stomach ache. So not having it is actually pretty weird. And I'm afraid I'm going to get it again."

Bro also admitted that Efron had a lot of power over her moods, even with small things. "My ex-boyfriend could tell me that I was so pissed off because I was always so happy," Bro said. "And then I start believing in it. And if he then said to me one day that I looked nice. Then I could live on that for weeks. As if we had just gotten married almost. It was completely ecstatic." Bro made it clear in her podcast that her wounds from the relationship had healed, but the residual scars had certainly made her wary about jumping into anything new.