Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles Fuel Engagement Rumors With Matching Tattoos

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles continue to fuel rumors that they’re secretly engaged, with the two of them debuting matching tattoos.

On Wednesday, Kravitz, 37, shared a teaser of her upcoming British Vogue cover. In the photo, which is a black and white still of Kravitz’s back, one of her many tattoos stands out: a tiny three-word message: “Let it rip.”

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Eagle-eyed fans noticed last month when Styles, 32, kicked off his Together Together tour in Europe that he has the same phrase inked on the back of his right arm.

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While it’s impossible to know what significance the phrase holds for the couple, it’s clear they share a special bond over it.

The matching ink — which had to have come in 2026, as Kravitz did not have the tattoo at the Golden Globes in January — is another notch supporting the fan theory that the two are engaged. Although the couple has not confirmed the engagement, Styles reportedly asked Kravitz to marry him earlier this year.

Page Six reported the engagement news in April, adding that Styles is “completely smitten” with the actress and that “he would jump off a cliff for her,” according to a source. Meanwhile, Kravitz is “on cloud nine,” with the source adding that “no one in their circle is surprised.”

A Polymarket scenario taking bets on whether the couple will confirm an engagement by the end of August currently holds a 68% chance, nearly the best odds they’ve been given since the 73% chance they were given when engagement was reported in April.

In between now and then, the Polymarket odds have dipped slightly, bottoming out around 40% in early June. However, the tattoo sighting appears to have boosted the odds.

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Kravitz and Styles were first romantically linked in August 2025 when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm around Rome. Later that month, they were seen engaging in some serious PDA in London.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Kravitz would be joining Styles “when it makes sense” on his tour, which kicked off in May and will run through the end of the year.

“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up,” PEOPLE’s source said at the time, with another insider adding, “They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.”

Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020, before sparking a romance with Channing Tatum amid the production of her directorial debut, Blink Twice. She and Tatum got engaged in 2023 but called it off after a year.

Styles was most recently linked to actress Taylor Russell before their split in 2024. He previously dated Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift.

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