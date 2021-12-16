‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ryan Hurst Lobbies to Play a Beloved Marvel Superhero

Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst wants to be a superhero. The actor has been vocal on Instagram lobbying to play Sentry, a hero from the Earth-616 universe who has the “power of a thousand suns.” Hurst shared a photo on Instagram of Sentry, writing “…it is working.”

This isn’t the first time that Hurst has lobbied to play Sentry on Instagram. “Alright. Okay. Yeah,” he wrote back In October. “I’m very often asked if I would like to play a character from a comic book? Yes. Who? I didn’t know for a while. Such a fan of so many, but yeah. Dude with troubled past, superpowers equal/greater to SUPERMAN and Thor combined…and talks to dogs. I’m putting this out there. This dude. I’d like to play. Do your thing Insta.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hurst also shared several images of fan art of himself in Sentry’s suit, writing “BOOM! Manifest! Collective Manifesting! Thank you!” Hurst isn’t shy about his desire to join the MCU, and he is definitely putting out vibes to the universe, or any Marvel executives that are paying attention.

Several actors from the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken to social media to shoot their shots ahead of the superhero roles. Simu Liu, who starred in 2020’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, tweeted back in 2014 “Hey, [Marvel], great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?” Similarly, Eternals star Barry Keoghan tweeted “Stan Lee, Please Make me a SuperHero :)” back in 2013.

The actor is no stranger to geeky roles, taking on the role of the mighty Thor in the latest God of War video game, Ragnarök. Ragnarök’s developer Sony Santa Monica revealed several character designs from the upcoming game, including Hurst’s Thor, at the PlayStation Showcase.

Ragnarök will feature the exploits of God of War‘s protagonist Kratos as he and his son, Atreus, face the oncoming Norse apocalypse. While the game won’t hit shelves until 2022, this small glimpse has drummed up plenty of discussion about the design choices, particularly Thor’s beefy new look. After years of Chris Hemsworth as the chiseled face of the god of thunder in the MCU, some fans complained about the Norse brawler’s stockier physique in this different medium. Hurst even got in on the ribbing, sharing the design reveal on his Instagram account with the caption “I look much better in person. Trust me.”