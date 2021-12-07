Marvel Netflix Character Officially Returning to the MCU

Marvel Studios will bring back Charlie Cox as Daredevil in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. This had been speculated for months, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the rumors while promoting the next MCU movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox starred as the Man Without Fear in the critically acclaimed three-season Daredevil show produced for Netflix from 2015 to 2018.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend over the weekend. “Where we see that how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Cox earned plenty of praise for his performance as Matt Murdock, the blind attorney who uses his other heightened senses to fight for what’s right in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen as the superhero Daredevil. There were rumors that Cox plays the character in No Way Home, but Feige has not confirmed that. Cox also refused to say if he was in No Way Home during a Forbes interview. Even if he was coming back, he said he wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox explained in September. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

The news that Cox will play Daredevil again was celebrated by fans. Even Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, praised Marvel for sticking with Cox. “So happy for Charlie Cox, he really deserves this,” D’Onofrio tweeted. “He’s a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing Daredevil in such a unique way. Love this news. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy.”

The Netflix Daredevil series was the first in a collection of shows Marvel Television produced for the streamer that focused on the street-level heroes Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. The project included individual shows for each character, the limited series crossover The Defenders, and The Punisher. Only Daredevil and Jessica Jones reached three seasons before Netflix abruptly canceled them all after Disney announced plans to produce their own Marvel shows for Disney+. The Netflix shows, which are all still available on the platform, reference events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but none of these characters appeared in the MCU movies. That will change eventually, once Cox finally appears in one. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens on Dec. 17.

