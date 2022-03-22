Peek Inside ‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu’s $5M Hollywood Hills Mansion

Actor Simu Liu saw his life change overnight when he became a Marvel superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now, Liu has a home to match his new status — a $5 million mansion in The Hollywood Hills. Photos of the home were published by Dirt.com so we can take tour of the actor’s new digs.

Liu traded up from an apartment to a 4,769 square foot house in one of the most swanky neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, with heavy renovations and updates done in 2016. This gives the place a modern look as well as up-to-date amenities and appliances. Realtors reportedly described it as “aggressively contemporary” when it was up for sale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As you can see, Liu’s home is nestled behind gates at the top of a hill, affording plenty of privacy. That’s good, as the two-car garage has glass-fronted doors, leaving little to the imagination. Inside, there is a generally open floorplan and lots of tall glass windows, providing plenty of natural light.

All five bedrooms in the house have their own ensuite bathroom, practically encouraging visitors to stay awhile. Four of these bedrooms are on the ground floor, while many of the communal spaces are upstairs, including living rooms, a dining room and a family room. The one-bedroom on the second floor is considered the primary suite, with its own private balcony, sitting area, dressing room and walk-in closet.

Downstairs, the kitchen is massive with the latest and greatest Miele appliances and a chic look. Here, the two-story foyer welcomes visitors and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass light the rooms effortlessly. While the gray and white color scheme persists, realtors note that a quick paint job could transform the room into a more colorful, lively place.

Outside, Liu has a swimming pool with all the bells and whistles included. The pool itself has an inset spa and a Baja sunbathing shelf, all surrounded by stamped concrete. There is also a fire pit and an outdoor barbecue center, as well as enough open grass for any cook-out activities a family could desire.

Liu is just getting started as an action star, a superhero and an A-list celebrity, but it looks like he has the accommodations to match his new status. Shang-Chi is streaming now on Disney+ at the regular subscription level, with no Premier Access fee required.