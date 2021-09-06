Watch: ‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Lands Backflip After First-Pitch Strike

Simu Liu just took the first-pitch game to new heights. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star threw the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants game on Sunday and not only did he throw a strike, but he also did a backflip to show his excitement. Liu was at the Giants game to celebrate the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was filmed in the San Francisco area, according to MLB.com.

The movie is the second installment of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I am pretty proud of [the movie],” Liu told our sister site ComicBook.com. “Just watching it back on premiere night and hearing it play in front of an audience of hundreds of people, it is really such a special feeling.” The actor also purchased tickets for the opening weekend of his movie at theaters all around the world. “Oh, of course, I did,” Liu said. “Of course, I did. I bought tickets in different countries. I can’t physically be in that many places at once, but whatever… Yeah, I got the tickets.”

https://twitter.com/SimuLiu/status/1434666914589126656?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ties into the previous Marvel movies, specifically Iron Man 3. Liu said that he would love for Shang-Chi to team up with Spider-Man for an upcoming movie. “Well, there’s this wonderful comic run where Shang-Chi teams up with Spider-Man and teaches him martial arts and Kung Fu and develops a style around him,” Liu said. “And it’s this really cool run. I think it’s pretty cool.”

Liu, 32, is known for his work in the TV series Kim’s Convenience. He has also been seen in Fresh Off the Boat and Nikita while also appearing in the movies Pacific Rim and Women Is Losers. Liu is also a stuntman with a martial arts background, leading him to do many of his stuns in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings. Liu’s first pitch led to the Giants getting a big win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and reclaiming first place in the NL West. With the 2021 season winding down, the Giants look to win their eighth World Series and first since 2014.