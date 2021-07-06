'Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth' Review: What to Expect From 'Thor' Star's National Geographic Special

✖

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth debuts on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic's cable channel, and it's set to be the most significant part of the network's SharkFest event. While Shark Week-like specials are nothing new, it's definitely eye-catching to see such an A-lister put his name behind a nature special like this. It will surely draw in quite a few viewers this week, especially when Disney+ starts streaming it on Friday. But, what can fans expect?

Some documentaries with big names attached have talents only working as narrators or simply appearing in minimal segments while experts or off-camera producers handle the rest. However, Hemsworth fans will be glad to know that Shark Beach (which Sally Aitken directs) does not fall into those trappings. Hemsworth appears in each section of the Australia-filmed program, discussing a close shark encounter with surfer Mick Fanning, showcasing shark deterrent technology with experts or diving with legendary conservationist Valerie Taylor. Hemsworth even personally administers an anal swab to a shark temporarily captured by researchers. If you're just looking to see one of the world's biggest stars interact with and discuss sharks, you'll certainly be satisfied.

These segments show the Thor and Avengers star's genuine interest in nature and conservation, as Hemsworth tries to grapple with how humans and sharks can live with less conflict. While it should be noted, sharks can serve a serious danger when encountered, and humans have obviously done immeasurable harm to the seas, creating more and more issues for wildlife. One can definitely argue that maybe this time should be spent discussing global warming and what humans can just do to stop harming sea life, sharks included.

However, Shark Beach doesn't exactly go that hard when it comes to pointing out how serious the whole situation is. But, it does at least try to educate viewers on sharks and how vulnerable they are, despite their reputation as the killers of the ocean that stalk human prey like in Jaws. By the end of the documentary, Hemsworth himself seems to have gone on this mental journey, noting that his opinion on the creatures has changed tremendously. However, he does note he's going to keep surfing, indicative of this whole setup. Humans are just gonna be drawn to the oceans for recreation or otherwise. The least we can do is try and understand the wildlife and do what we can to reduce the harm we do to them.

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth will air Monday, July 5 at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic. There will be an encore presentation on Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET. on Nat Geo WILD. Starting July 9, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the special on the streaming service. Click here for a total guide to SharkFest 2021.