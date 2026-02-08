Savannah Guthrie Sends New Message to Mom’s Kidnappers, Agrees to Pay Ransom

Savannah Guthrie has a new message to the people who took her mom, Nancy.

The Today co-host shared a video to Instagram on Saturday night with her siblings, agreeing to pay the kidnappers the ransom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We received your message, and we understand,” Guthrie said in the video while sitting between brother, Camron, and sister, Annie. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

The video comes nearly a week after it was first reported that Nancy Guthrie, 84, had gone missing from her Arizona home, with law enforcement later coming to the conclusion she was taken against her will. Days ago, media outlets, including TMZ, reported having received ransom letters pertaining to Nancy’s abduction, with the kidnappers requesting bitcoin. On Thursday, the FBI arrested an imposter over the ransom demand.

“We have made one arrest related to an imposter ransom demand, and a complaint will be presented to a magistrate judge later today,” FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said during a press conference. “You will get more on that from the FBI and our U.S. Attorney’s office here in Arizona when it becomes available.”

On Wednesday night, the Guthrie siblings put out a heartbreaking plea to bring their mother home safely. At the end of the video, Savannah talked directly to the abductor, saying she and her family are “ready to talk,” but they have to know whoever sent the ransom has her and that she is alive. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen,” she said. “Please, reach out to us.”

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mom Nancy, Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Since Nancy’s abduction, Savannah Guthrie pulled out of Winter Olympics coverage, along with her fellow Today co-host Craig Melvin. Former Today co-host Hoda Kotb even recently stopped by the studio in support of Guthrie. Additionally, Today has reportedly amped up security for NBC staffers out of an abundance of caution.

As of now, law enforcement does not have any suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing. With Nancy needing medication every 24 hours, there’s no way of knowing what her condition is, but the Guthrie family just wants her back safe and sound and is willing to do and pay whatever it takes.