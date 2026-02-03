Savannah Guthrie Set to Pull Out of Huge NBC Broadcast Event as Mom Nancy Remains Missing

Savannah Guthrie is reportedly set to drop out of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony for NBC after the “possible kidnapping or abduction” of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Page Six reports that the TODAY anchor, who was set to co-host the opening ceremony in Italy on Friday alongside Terry Gannon, will likely not be in attendance. Savannah was also originally scheduled to stay in Italy for a week, where she was set to film TODAY alongside former co-host Hoda Kotb, who will be covering the entire Olympic Games for NBC.

NBC Sports has yet to address Page Six‘s report about this year’s Olympics, which will kick off Friday and run through Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

This year’s Winter Olympics would mark Savannah’s fourth time hosting the opening ceremony, having previously done so for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Savannah is currently in Arizona amid the investigation into the disappearance of her mother, who was reported missing Sunday from her Tucson home, having been last seen the previous night.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters at a news conference yesterday that Nancy’s house is being considered a crime scene, and that she is believed to have been harmed while being taken from her home against her will.

Nancy does not have cognitive issues, according to Nanos, but has physical difficulties that require her to take daily medication. Nancy lived alone and has house staff, some of whom have been in touch with law enforcement.

“She is very limited in her mobility; we know she didn’t just walk out of there, that we know,” Nanos said at the time. “There were other things at the scene that indicate that she did not leave on her own.”

Savannah also shared an official statement on behalf of her family Monday, thanking everyone “for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support.”

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” she continued. “We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”