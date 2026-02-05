Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Video Plea Amid Mother Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie is making a plea amid her mother’s disappearance.

It was reported that the Today anchor’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, had gone missing in Arizona over the weekend.

Since then, there have been numerous reports about what had happened, with law enforcement recently sharing that her case is now being treated as a potential abduction, as she was taken from her home against her will. On Wednesday night, in an Instagram video, Savannah, joined by her siblings Annie and Camron, made a heartbreaking plea to bring their mother home safely.

“On behalf of our family, we wanna thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy,” Savannah said while holding back tears. “We feel them, and we continue to believe she feels them, too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She’s funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend, she is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you’ll see.”

“The light is missing from our lives,” Annie continued. “Nancy is our mother. We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy and all of life’s circumstances. She chooses joy day after day, despite already having passed her great trials of pain and grief. We are always going to be merely human, just normal human people who need our mom. Mama, mama. If you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you.”

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

There have been reports that TMZ and other media outlets have received ransom letters in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s abduction, but no suspect has been identified as of yet. Today’s Jenna Bush Hager also recently revealed that Nancy needs to take daily medication. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the fact on Monday at a news conference, noting that while Nancy did not have cognitive issues, she struggled physically. Without medication for 24 hours, it could be fatal.

Savannah closed out the Instagram video by making a plea to whoever took her mother, saying she and her family are “ready to talk,” but they have to know that whoever sent the ransom has her and that she is alive. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen,” Savannah said. “Please, reach out to us.”

Since news of her mother’s disappearance, Savannah has pulled out of Winter Olympics coverage. The Today Show is also reportedly ramping up security for staffers out of an abundance of caution. As of Wednesday night, no additional updates have been given.