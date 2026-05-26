Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Get in Public Spat, a Troubling Sign for Engagement Odds

The latest development in Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship isn’t looking good for those who want to see them wind up together.

Despite the two looking chummy together on Mother’s Day earlier this month, they appeared to be on the outs just a few days later.

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In photos and video published by TMZ, the two co-parents engaged in an intense argument outside a coffee shop and a gym near Washington, D.C. A source told TMZ that they overheard Cardi say “That b— is messy” and that the argument lasted at least 10 minutes.

The sudden change in temperament was a complete 180 from just a few days before, when Cardi joined Diggs at a Mother’s Day event for his charity foundation. There, the two smiled, hugged and posed together for photos.

The prediction market “Will Cardi B and Stefon Diggs get engaged in 2026?” answers its own question with a resounding no, with Polymarket bettors giving them a lowly 8% chance at engagement before the year ends.

The day before Cardi and Diggs’ public argument, Polymarket traders had given them a 17% chance, so it appears that the argument may have played a part in the falling odds.

Another obstacle in the way of a potential engagement is the fact that Cardi remains legally married to rapper Offset, as their divorce hasn’t yet been finalized.

Cardi addressed the viral argument in a post shared on X, making light of the situation while acknowledging the public attention surrounding the moment.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” the 33-year-old joked.

Cardi and Diggs have had a turbulent relationship. They welcomed a son together in November, but then were rumored to have broken up in February following Diggs’ and the New England Patriots’ loss in the Super Bowl. They sparked reconciliation rumors in April when Diggs attended one of Cardi’s concerts in January, and clearly things have been up and down since then.