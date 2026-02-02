‘Today’ Show Host’s Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Has Gone Missing

Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing in Arizona.

Officials received a 911 call on noon on Sunday reporting Nancy Guthrie, 84, missing from her home outside Tucson, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference.

“Ms. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health and so normally we have some great concerns,” Nanos said. “The scene at the house also has some concerns for us as well.”

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Guthrie is 5’5″ and about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a missing persons flyer. Anyone with information should contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 351-4900.

Guthrie was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 at her residence in Catalina Foothills, Ariz. Deputies say it’s unknown what she may be wearing. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has classified her as a missing vulnerable adult due to her age.

Authorities emphasized that the case is currently being handled as a search and rescue operation, but the sheriff said investigators are not ruling out foul play.

The Today show confirmed the missing persons case and told USA TODAY that Guthrie’s family is “grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers.”

Savannah Guthrie, 54, has been a main co-anchor at the Today show since 2012. She joined NBC News in 2007 as a legal analysts and correspondent. She recently returned from a hiatus in which she underwent vocal cord surgery. She was absent from Monday morning’s Today broadcast.