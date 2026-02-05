Craig Melvin to Skip Olympics Amid Savannah Guthrie’s Family Crisis

Craig Melvin will not be traveling to Milan to cover the upcoming Winter Olympics for NBC as the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues.

The TODAY anchor, who was originally scheduled to host Olympic Late Night from Milan from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, will remain in the U.S. instead, NBC announced Wednesday. Ahmed Fareed, who was scheduled to act as a daytime host during the Winter Olympics, will fill in for Melvin on Olympic Late Night.

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Guthrie was also supposed to play a part in NBC’s Olympics coverage as the host of Friday’s Opening Ceremony. Following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, NBC confirmed that Mary Carillo will take her place alongside Terry Gannon.

Nancy was last seen at her home near Tucson, Ariz., at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing the following day when they were contacted about her absence from church.

Different media outlets have reported receiving ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for Nancy’s return, and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating whether the notes are authentic.

Late Wednesday, Savannah took to Instagram with a heartbreaking video message to her mother’s abductors, asking for proof that she is still alive.

“We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media,” Savannah said in the video, which also featured her siblings Annie and Camron. “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated.”

“We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her,” she added. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

The TODAY show host continued that her mother, 84, required daily medication to survive and is in “constant pain” due to her health conditions.

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman,” Savannah added in a message to her mother. “Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment and we pray without ceasing and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you.”

Earlier that day, authorities issued a statement denying reports that had named a particular suspect in Nancy’s abduction.

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the statement said. “Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation.”