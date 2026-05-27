Will Tom Brady and a Certain ‘DWTS’ Alum Officially Start Dating? Here Are the Current Odds

Tom Brady and Alix Earle sparked romance rumors at the start of the year after being spotted together on New Year’s Eve — but will they take their relationship to the next level?

Brady, 48, and Earle, 25, have made a few headlines together since January when they were spotted at a yacht party in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve. Earle was newly single after breaking up with NFL player Braxton Berrios in December.

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In video footage of the New Year’s Eve party, the influencer can be seen smiling and whispering with Brady as she rubbed his back. They were also seen dancing together and laughing as the night went on.

Earle, who was a finalist on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, was spotted with Brady weeks later at a private Super Bowl Party in February. The ex-quarterback had his arms wrapped around Earle before seemingly grabbing her butt as they danced and talked. The two attended a few of the same Super Bowl parties, though they were not photographed together.

A source told Page Six in February that Brady and Earle were enjoying a “fun” but “not-that-serious” fling. The source insisted it was more than a random hookup, saying that Brady is a “very particular,” “intentional” “perfectionist” and wouldn’t be inclined to “hook up with just anyone.”

Although the two haven’t been seen together publicly since then, Earle has alluded to the rumored romance. On a recent episode of her Get Real With Me YouTube series, she said she prefers dating older men because she’s “too mature” for men her own age, saying she wants “someone to take care of [her]” and “someone who knows their s—.”

She even admitted that her dating preferences could go “too far” when it comes to an age gap. “Sometimes then I’ve gone too far the other end, and I’m like, ‘Grandpa!’” she laughed.

Will Earle and Brady officially start dating? Traders on Polymarket don’t think so. The predictions market “Alix Earle and Tom Brady confirmed relationship by June 30?” gives them a 24% chance at confirming a romantic relationship by the end of June. While that statistic isn’t hopeless, it’s not exactly a ringing endorsement, either.

Factors playing into that low percentage could be the fact that Brady has sparked dating rumors with Scooter Braun’s ex-wife Yael Coen since being spotted with Earle, or the fact that Earle has recently been opening up about her conflicting feelings after running into Berrios a few times.

More than five months after their breakup, Earle shared a TikTok about an encounter with Berrios, who she dated for just over two years, this week that left her upset.

“I saw my ex tonight, but we’re on good terms, so it was like, normal and fine,” she said in the May 25 video. “We were joking around with each other with someone that we are both friends with.”

“It was funny and fun and then it wasn’t,” she admitted, “because it kept turning into me looking around the place the whole night, being like, ‘Hmmm, where is he?’ I think that really sucked, like just catching myself doing that.”

She said it “started to hit [her]” and she started crying as she was dancing with her friends. “And crying, I was,” she said. “But sometimes, you just can’t help it. Sometimes you’re just a girl and sometimes water just falls out of your eyes and sometimes that happens and it’s OK.”

“So, I did the responsible thing and called myself a car home and cried to my dog,” she said. “But I’m fine.”