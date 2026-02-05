Sheriff Gives Update on Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom Nancy Guthrie

As the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy continues, Arizona sheriffs gave a press conference to update the public on what they could regarding the investigation. Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home on Saturday Jan. 31 following a dinner date with her daughter.

When she did not attend Church services the following morning, her family members were alerted. Her case is now being treated as a potential abduction, with authorities revealing she was taken from her home against her will in the middle of the night.

Despite such, there is hope, with a potential ransom note even being investigated. “We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a new interview with NBC’s Liz Kreutz, which aired on the Today show on Wednesday, Feb. 4. “She’s present. She’s alive, and we want to save her.”

There are currently no suspects in the case. “The leads we’ve got coming in are critical to us,” Nanos noted. “They’re valuable and we’re sharing those with the FBI and others.”

NBC News reports investigators are investigating blood found outside Nancy’s home. Officials also said her pacemaker appears to have disconnected from its monitoring app early Sunday. The FBI is now involved in the investigation, as well as about 100 detectives from the sheriff’s office.

President Donald Trump said he would commit to sending more federal agents to assist in the matter. Trump called Savannah Guthrie after a White House interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas on Wednesday afternoon, offering words of support for her and her family.

Authorities previously said they have received “hundreds of leads.” Despite such, there’s no evidence this was a targeted attack.

There are some technological challenges that occurred with the cameras at Nancy’s house, as well as dark lighting in the area, making it more difficult to use the footage at her home and even surrounding areas.