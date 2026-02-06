FBI Arrests Imposter Over Ransom Demand in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy’s Abduction

The FBI arrested someone posing to be involved in the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old has been missing since Feb.1 after she was kidnapped from her Arizona home.

“We have made one arrest related to an imposter ransom demand, and a complaint will be presented to a magistrate judge later today,” FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said during a press conference on Thursday, February 5. “You will get more on that from the FBI and our U.S. Attorney’s office here in Arizona when it becomes available.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s no evidence to connect this to Nancy’s case. It was someone that was trying to profit off it,” he added. “Any action about a possible ransom will be decided by the Guthrie family.”

“My next message is to those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation. We will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” Janke continued. “This is an 84-year-old grandma that needs vital medication for her well being. You still have the time to do the right thing before this becomes a worse, much worse scenario for you.”

During the press conference, it was also noted that they believe Nancy is still alive and “is still out there” amid her disappearance. There are currently no suspects as the investigation is ongoing. “We want her home,” he added. “I really want you to know, this entire team here, those behind me, and our community, are hurting with you.”

“I know there’s been a lot out there about suspects and I want to be very clear,” he said. “At this time, we have not identified a suspect or a person of interest in this case. We’re not there yet.”

The press conference comes hours after Savannah, along with her sister, Annie Guthrie, and brother, Camron Guthrie, presented a united front in a video shared via social media pleading for help and asking for proof of life for their mother. TMZ reported that a ransom note was sent to the police.

TMZ also reports an arrest has been made regarding text messages to Nancy’s family asking them about bitcoin and it’s unrelated to the ransom note. A Los Angeles man named Derrick Callella texted Nancy’s daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, “Did you get the bitcoin were [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction.” He admitted to such, as well as calling a member of Nancy’s family. Callella is charged with two federal crimes: one count of intent to transmit a demand for ransom and one count of making a phone call without disclosing identity to abuse, threaten or harass any specific person.





