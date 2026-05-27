James Bond Hopeful Secretly Marries Longtime Love

One of the actors rumored to be in the running to be the next James Bond has tied the knot!

Harris Dickinson, who will be starring in the upcoming Beatles biopic, reportedly married his longtime girlfriend, singer-songwriter Rose Gray, earlier this month.

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The Sun reports that the childhood sweethearts reportedly said “I do” surrounded by only a handful of people in a low-key London ceremony on Wednesday, May 13.

“Harris and Rose’s ceremony was very Harris and Rose: cool, calm, low-key and full of love,” a source told The Sun. “They’re not at all showy despite being one of the hottest couples in town who get invited to all the best parties in town. This was for them and no one else.”

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Rose Gray and Harris Dickinson attend the “Eddington” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The English actor and pop artist have been in a relationship since they met in secondary school — long before Gray was touring the world and Dickinson was acting on the big screen.

Dickinson is poised to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars after landing the role of John Lennon in the Sam Mendes-directed four-film series about The Beatles. He’ll star alongside Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

What’s more, the Babygirl star is rumored to be on the shortlist for the next James Bond actor. Four and a half years after Daniel Craig took his final bow as the iconic secret agent, speculation continues to run rampant as to who the next 007 will be.

Through the years, the rumor mill has churned out names like Dickinson, Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner and even Jacob Elordi. The predictions market “Next James Bond actor?” lists all those names and many more, but Polymarket bettors currently have Turner and Dickinson in the lead, sitting at 4% and 2% respectively. The market is not favored to resolve before the end of June, so fans may be waiting a while for confirmation.

Bond speculation aside, fans will see Dickinson next in the Beatles biopic, which is being billed as a four-film cinematic event set to release simultaneously on April 7, 2028.