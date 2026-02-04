‘Today’ Show Reportedly Bulking up Security for NBC Staff as Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Remains Missing

NBC is reportedly taking drastic measures to ramp up security for its staffers as Today anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing.

Multiple sources told The U.S. Sun that Today show bosses have added police and security presence at the morning show’s studio, making the decision for the health and safety of the talent and crew members out of an “abundance of caution.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Things are tense at the studio, and that as a result, NBC has stepped up security for on-air talent,” a source told the outlet. “NBC has partnered with the NYPD to make sure their staff remains safe, out of an abundance of caution.”

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen by family on Saturday around 9:45 p.m. at her home in Tucson, Ariz. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon after someone at Nancy Guthrie’s church called them concerned she hadn’t been to church that day.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he believes Nancy was abducted against her will.

During Tuesday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Sheinelle Jones confessed that “behind the scenes… we’re all rattled” as the Today show staffers continue to follow and report on the story.

“We’re all shaken. We all recognize that we have a job to do. But as you guys know, we’re family around here, and it’s not just something that we say. We’ve all been a little rattled.”

She went as far as to say “a lot of us had trouble sleeping” following news of Nancy’s disappearance. “This morning, I woke up and I was nervous,” Jones said, adding that the “first thing” she saw when checking her phone for updates was Savannah Guthrie’s emotional plea on social media for prayers and support.

“I promise you, it gave me this peace,” Jones said. “Leave it up to Savannah to impart and remind us of who we are. If she can have faith in a moment like this and ask for prayers, then we are going to give it to her and be reminded by her.”