Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Look Who's Talking, and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71. Alley's family announced the news on her social media pages. She died after a short battle with cancer, her children, True and Lillie Parker, said.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Alley's family went on to thank the doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, where she was treated. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," the statement continued. "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Alley was born in Wichita, Kansas, and moved to Los Angeles in 1979 to pursue a career as an interior designer. After appearing on the game shows Match Game and Password Plus, Alley chose to go into acting. She made her film debut in the 1982 classic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, playing the Vulcan officer Lt. Saavik. Although the character would later appear in two more Star Trek films, Alley chose not to return.

Following several appearances in smaller films, she finally scored a hit with the 1987 comedy Summer School, co-starring Mark Harmon. Later that year, she replaced Shelley Long on Cheers, where she played Rebecca Howe. The role earned her the first Emmy of her career in 1991. She won a second in 1994 for the TV movie David's Mother. Alley also earned Emmy nominations for the 1997 miniseries The Last Don and her late '90s hit series Veronica's Closet.

After Veronica's Closet ended in 2000, Alley continued to be an in-demand star for TV movies and series. Her last starring role was in the short-lived TV Land series Kirstie, in which she played a Tony Award-winning actress who meets the son she gave up at his birth. Her last appearance on a scripted series came in 2019 when she guest-starred in an episode of The Goldbergs.

Alley was also a popular celebrity guest on reality shows. She competed in Dancing With the Stars in 2011 and 2012. Her final television appearance came earlier this year, when she participated in The Masked Singer. She wore the Baby Mamouth costume on the show. Alley also starred in her own A&E reality series, Kirstie Alley's Big Life.

Outside of her appearance in a Star Trek film, Alley's best-known movie was Look Who's Talking, which was followed by two sequels. The Look Who's Talking movies paired Alley with John Travolta, who remained her close friend. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote on Instagram. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Alley was married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977 and to actor Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997. She is survived by her two children, William True and Lillie Price. Alley is also survived by True's son, Waylon Tripp Parker, who was born in June 2016.