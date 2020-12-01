Kirstie Alley Slams Leah Remini for Filing Missing Persons Report on Scientology's Shelly Miscavige

✖

Kirstie Alley has slammed Leah Remini over filing a missing persons report for Scientology leader David Miscavige's wife, Shelly. Over on Twitter, Alley — a devout Scientologist — was asked "How do you feel about the claims Leah Remini had about Shelly Miscavige? I watched a few documentaries, so I am no expert, but I have definitely thought a lot about Shelly since hearing of her disappearance in 2007. Is she OK?"

Alley replied by calling Remini's 2013 police report a "PR stunt," and alleged that the police were able to confirm Shelly's whereabouts in a matter of hours. She also stated that she does not believe Remini's actions were done "out of real concern." The details surrounding Shelly's well-being and whereabouts have been widely speculated about for many years, with Remini — a former Scientologist who is quite critical of the organization — one of the first people to publicly question why Miscavige and other Scientology leadership have been so secretive about her. Some reports claim that she has not been seen since 2007, though L.A.P.D. officials stated that they were able to close the case on Remini's missing persons report in 2013.

This was done as a PR stunt to promote a book and show for LR. To my knowledge, it took less than 2 hours to find SM alive and well. This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by LR or her crew or the press. It was not done out of real concern. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/JGrmPlD3Pb pic.twitter.com/NCeavAi6Iy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 29, 2020

Some have claimed that they believe Shelly was sent to one of the "several secretive and heavily guarded bases the church owns in remote western locales." A fellow former Scientologist named Mike Rinder appeared on Remini's TV series, Scientology and the Aftermath, and claimed that he knew the truth about Shelly. "She was sent there when she displeased David Miscavige," he said, echoing the claims of those who believe she was sent to a secrete compound. "Shelly was privy to everything that went on with Dave."

Speaking about her police report, in 2017 Remini addressed the matter while being interviewed by Conan O’Brien. "I said, ‘Where is Shelly Miscavige?’ and with that was a reaction — people were scattering," she said. "They didn’t want to have any part of this. Literally just scattered." Remini continued, "I filed a police report. I did not receive an actual — the person in charge of the case said that it was classified, which is not usual. They couldn’t give me any information other than she was fine. I needed proof."