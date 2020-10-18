Kirstie Alley Reaffirms Her Support for Donald Trump in New Tweet

✖

Kirstie Alley became social media's focus on Saturday night after she doubled down her support for Donald Trump. The former Cheers actress made a point to announce her continued support for Trump in a tweet Saturday evening, explaining why she voted for him in 2016 and why he still had her vote now.

"I'm voting for [Donald Trump] because he's NOT a politician," the actress wrote on Twitter. "I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it."

Well .. it’s kinda crazy over here.. how bout y’all ?? 🤣🤣 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Alley has not hidden her support of the president in recent months, though her latest post did spark backlash online that continued trending into today. The actress has previously tweeted about Trump and criticized his opponent, Joe Biden, saying back in July that the former VP didn't want to debate the president. She also made it clear in 2019 that she would not be a "Hollywood a—hat" who refused to work with members of the GOP.

The response to her tweet was fairly heated, with many making parallels to her membership to the Church of Scientology and even turning former Cheers star Shelley Long a trending topic. Alley addressed the response to her Trump endorsement in a follow-up tweet.

"Don't think I've ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway," Alley wrote. "I guess I'm not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I'm going to suppose are really nasty people."

Honest question. Do bots always come with pictures of animals or no picture or a cartoon? — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

The Cheers alum continued to respond and call out criticism of her Trump support, including some that were taking aim at her Scientology faith. One response had Alley calling a person a bigot for criticizing her place within the Church of Scientology, noting that Catholics and other faiths have to deal with "bigotry" and being called a "cult." A final post showed that Alley will continue to hold her place and beliefs despite what anybody says on social media.

"Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity," she wrote. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins."