Kirstie Alley's Odd Online Showdown With CNN Ended With Network Shading Her TV Career

Kirstie Alley and CNN got into a war of words recently, taking shots at each other on Twitter. The actor took aim at the channel's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. CNN commented back and took aim at Alley's career and the NBC sitcom Veronica's Alley.

"I now know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!" Alley wrote.

The verified CNN Communications account responded: "Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel - just like countless viewers did every time Veronica’s Closet came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask."

The interaction did not end with the simple back-and-forth. Alley responded to CNN and added comments about former Vice President Joe Biden. "Meow ...if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997..... guess you got that wrong too," she wrote.

Alley is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has shown support for him over the years. She praised his response to coronavirus and said that he was taking charge and leading in a manner that the country wanted and needed. Alley also said that she will vote for him again in the upcoming election.

"I'm voting for [Donald Trump] because he's NOT a politician," Alley tweeted in mid-October. "I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it."

When Alley expressed support for Trump, she received a considerable amount of feedback on social media. Many people agreed with her while a large number strongly expressed dissatisfaction with her comments. Alley sent a follow-up tweet and responded to those that criticized her and her support of the president.

"Don't think I've ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway," Alley wrote. "I guess I'm not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I'm going to suppose are really nasty people."