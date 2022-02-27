‘DWTS’ Alum Maks Chmerkovskiy Responds to Kirstie Alley’s Comments on Ukraine Crisis

After his emotional reveal from within a special bunker in Kyiv, Maks Chmerkovskiy found time in between the fighting to speak out to a former Dancing With the Stars partner. Kirstie Alley posted about the invasion and fighting in Ukraine, writing on social media, “I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war. So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead.”

While this is far better than the Cheers star’s comments on other hot topics ripped from the headlines, her decision to speak out by not speaking out left Chmerkovskiy a bit cold. He responded to his former dancing partner with an emotional plea.

“Dear Kirstie, we haven’t spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during Hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering,” the DWTS pro wrote in his Instagram Stories. “That same energy is needed right now. No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake.”

While Alley is one of many celebrities to speak out or attempt to speak out on the crisis in Ukraine, Chmerkovskiy is in the battle-torn nation providing updates and keeping secure with his fellow countrymen. He is also updating the situation in Kyiv, fighting the wave of misinformation and fake videos flooding online. “The night went fine but there was a lot of shooting in Kyiv and some neighborhoods around … This is real, this is really happening,” he wrote. “A friend of mine drove from yesterday morning … it took them 17 hours to get to the border from Kyiv…Another friend of mine … they’re going to try and make their way over to the border to get reunited with some distant relatives who flew in and they’re in Poland now.”

He added that the trip from Kyiv to the border typically takes just 5 hours, far below the 17 hour journey. “Everything is crazy,” he added. He also made clear that men “cannot leave” the war-torn country with their families, making the trip to the border before turning back to the fight.

The dancing pro also had some praise for those fighting in the streets and holding back the Russian advance. “[It] seems like the Ukrainians are making a pretty dramatic stance and [are] pretty heroic and pretty historic, if I may,” he said. “The kids and elderly are not part of this. The women are not part of this. F- it, man, even the men are not part of this. We didn’t choose to be. There’s gotta be a way to pause it and continue talking for as long as it takes. That’s my wish.”