Kirstie Alley Calls Working With John Travolta ‘Never Boring,’ Compares Him to Pitbull

There’s a lot of fondness between Kirstie Alley and John Travolta. The actors starred in all three Look Who’s Talking films from 1989 through 1993, where their on-screen rapport was evident. Now, speaking with PEOPLE on Thursday, the Cheers alum opened up about her long-running relationship with Travolta.

“He and I are like an old married couple,” Alley said of her former co-star. “It’s either the best of times, or we… we’ve sort of even slapped each other before. We’re volatile with each other, but it’s never boring. That’s the best thing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked what she thinks of Travolta’s newly-shaved head, Alley was more than enthusiastic about his streamlined look.

“I think he’s cool. He really does look like Pitbull. He’s like ‘Pitbull John’ to me. He looks good in anything. He’s so handsome in everything,” she continued, before adding “Don’t tell him I said anything.”

Back in November, Alley bluntly addressed her former drug addiction and method of recovery. She tweeted that she “used to be a coke head,” and since getting sober back in 1979, she now spends the same amount of money on flowers that she used to spend on cocaine.

The actress credits her sobriety to her affiliation with the Church of Scientology. According to a report by NBC News, she enrolled in a program called Narconon the year she got sober, which is heavily affiliated with the controversial church. Alley remains a member this day, and even owns a home right near its spiritual headquarters in Clearwater, FL.

Just last month, singer Idina Menzel poked a little fun at Travolta ahead of her performance at The Academy Awards. During the show’s 2015 telecast, Travolta mispronounced Menzel’s name as “Adele Dazeem,” and created a defining viral moment in the process.

Ahead of Menzel’s performance at The Oscars this past Sunday, the singer tweeted: “Who is brave enough to introduce me?

Back in December, Travolta resurrected the character of Danny Zuko and joined his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John for the inaugural “Meet N Grease” events. Newton-John sang a bit of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” and Travolta performed “Sandy,” while a group of actors in full costume joined the actor for a rendition of “Greased Lightnin.’”

The tour comes at a difficult moment for Newton-John, who was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2017. Despite the diagnosis, however, the actress/singer has vowed to do her best to remain positive.