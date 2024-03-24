Kate Middleton Gets Touching Words of Praise From Princess Diana's Brother

Support has been pouring in from all over after Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, including from Princess Diana's brother. Charles Spencer shared a screenshot of the video announcement on Instagram alongside the caption, "Incredible poise and strength." Some people in the comments shared how proud his late sister would be of the princess and Prince William, while others shared their own thoughts and prayers.

The 9th Earl Spencer is only the latest to show support for Middleton, as many others have been showing their support to the Princess of Wales, including King Charles III, who is dealing with his own cancer diagnosis. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated that the King is "so proud of Catherine (the Princess of Wales) for her courage in speaking as she did," and he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks." In her video announcement, Middleton shared that doctors discovered the cancer after tests following her surgery in January, with treatment starting not long after.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace." Following Middleton's surgery in January, many people had speculated the reason for her long recovery and absence, with rumors floating around about Prince William's alleged affair. However, the prince has been by his wife's side, and Middleton even seemed in good spirits recently while out in public together.

Although Kate Middleton's diagnosis has not stopped her from tending to some smaller royal duties, having kept up-to-date on an early childhood project, she is going to miss a major event during Easter weekend as she continues to recover. It's definitely a difficult time for the royal family right now, and following the photoshopped image fail recently, that has not helped. However, it seems like the princess is getting much support from everywhere around the world, including family, which is all that matters.

Middleton's diagnosis has both shocked and encouraged many people. After mocking the photoshopped Mother's Day image, Blake Lively was mortified for mocking it after learning of Middleton's diagnosis. Leverage star Gina Bellman shared her breast cancer diagnosis due to the princess' bravery. As of now, Middleton seems to be doing well during her treatment, and it certainly helps with all of the support she has.