‘The Office’ Star Says He’s ‘Quitting Comedy’

Former The Office star Craig Robinson is making a major career pivot.

The actor and comedian, who starred on the hit NBC sitcom as warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin, told his followers on Instagram Sunday that he is stepping away from the world of comedy to follow “something bigger.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey, everybody! Just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy. But not for nothing,” Robinson told his fans in the video. “It’s been an amazing run, and y’all have been amazing and wonderful, but I’m following something bigger. So, thank you so much, I love you, and stay tuned!”

Robinson first debuted on the comedy scene more than two decades ago at Montreal’s Just for Laughs festival, and has since gone on to grow his comedy career in acting. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of foreman Darryl Philbin, the foreman of the warehouse of paper distributor Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, in The Office. The popular sitcom ran for nine seasons from 2005 until 2013 on NBC, with Robinson appearing in all seasons. The show also starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer, among others.

Robinson has also starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Reno 911!, and Halfway Home, as well as films including Shrek Forever After, Pineapple Express, and Sausage Party.

News that he is transitioning away from comedic roles generated a big response from fans, with one person writing, “whatever you end up doing I’m sure it’s gonna turn into Gold.” Another person said, “Congrats my good brother! What ever it is I know you going to be amazing!” Somebody else quipped, “opening a warehouse for paper perchance,” referring to Robinson’s time on The Office.

Robinson hasn’t yet divulged what his “true calling” is, but in a follow-up post Monday, he indicated that he was starting a small business from friends, though they’d run into some “a few bumps in the road.” Asking his fellow small business owners for tips and advice, the actor said, “turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things. I can’t go into detail just yet, but for real though any help would be huge.”