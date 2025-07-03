Katy Perry Cries on Stage Following Split From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is feeling the love following her split from Orlando Bloom.

The “Roar” singer, 40, got emotional on stage during Monday’s Adelaide, Australia, stop on her Lifetimes tour, less than a week after her breakup from the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, was confirmed.

Perry was captured holding back tears in a video shared on social media as she introduced her final song. “Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world. Now let’s sing ‘Firework!’”

Katy Perry got emotional at the end of the last show of #THELIFETIMESTOUR in Australia 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/N78X37wBld — Katy Perry Tours (@KatyPerryTours) July 1, 2025

Perry and Bloom, who first met at an afterparty for the 2016 Golden Globes, dated on and off until getting engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. In 2020, the “Teenage Dream” singer announced that she and her fiancée were expecting their first child together, and later that year, she gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

On June 26, Perry and Bloom were confirmed to have split as the Lord of the Rings actor flew to Venice, Italy, to attend Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding by himself.

“Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years,” one source told PEOPLE at the time. “[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

The couple had been “living on an island of stress” before their breakup, which led to things being “rocky” between the two. “Sometimes love isn’t enough to keep two people with different styles and outlooks on how things are done [together],” another insider said. “It can overshadow the love.”

Neither Perry nor Bloom has publicly confirmed their split, although the Carnival Row actor took to Instagram Wednesday with a repost of a series of quotes attributed to Carl Jung, the founder of analytical psychology.

“Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself,” one of the quotes read, with another he shared to his Story, reading, “Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.”