Kate Middleton Will Miss Major Public Event Amid Cancer Diagnosis Reveal

Despite only just returning to the spotlight with her dramatic reveal, the princess will not take part.

Kate Middleton grabbed headlines on Friday after announcing she was in the midst of a cancer battle. After weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories on her condition, Middleton and the palace released a video confirming her diagnosis.

The palace also revealed that Middleton is set to return to her private Royal duties. According to InTouch Weekly, she'll sadly be missing a major one next week, staying out of the public eye during Easter weekend services.

Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancerhttps://t.co/GgL301WIuN — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 22, 2024

While Kensington Palace officials said Middleton was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," many were curious if the royal couple and their children would make their normal trip to church on Easter Sunday.

The couple have long attended St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Easter, bringing their entire family in 2023 in the wake of the long COVID pandemic and a return to gatherings.

Middleton revealed she had undergone preventative chemotherapy following her surgery once cancer was detected. The speculation surrounding Middleton's status seemed to force the hands of the royals, though it did also come with a few blunders like the strange Photoshop decision.