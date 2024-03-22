Kate Middleton Sets Return to Royal Duties in Wake of Cancer Diagnosis

Middleton has kept "up to date" with work at her Center for Early Childhood patronage.

Kate Middleton announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Amid her treatment, it's been reported that the Princess of Wales has set a plan to return to her Royal duties.

According to The Telegraph, during Middleton's recovery from surgery in January, the mother-of-three has been working on an early childhood project that could greatly improve babies' lives. In a statement, Kensington Palace confirmed that the princess has been kept "up to date" with the"overwhelmingly positive" results of the study that was inspired by the work she's done with her Center for Early Childhood patronage.

The news of Middleton resuming some light Royal family work came just ahead of the 42-year-old revealing her cancer diagnosis in a video shared on social media. In the clip, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months ago, her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Middleton explained. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Middleton went on to say that it has "taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," and "time to explain everything" to her children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. The British Royal also said that she needs "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment, and added that her husband Prince William "by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance" while she is "getting better every day."

On Wednesday, January 17, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone a "planned" abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement read via X (formerly Twitter). "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."