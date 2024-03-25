Blake Lively Apologizes to Kate Middleton for Joking About Her Photoshop Controversy

After Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis last week, Blake Lively apologized for her recent comments poking fun at the controversy surrounding Middleton's Photoshopped Mother's Day post from earlier this month. In a post on social media on Friday, the 36-year-old actress wrote an apology for her actions on Instagram Stories.

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," she began. "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

Blake Lively APOLOGISES to Kate Middleton. pic.twitter.com/LGZNpMTMUS — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) March 22, 2024

It appeared as though the former Gossip Girl star was poking fun at the controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photograph, which the royal said she edited, in a photo she shared last week promoting Betty Buzz, the sparkling mixer company she founded.

Lively shared a photograph in her original post that featured an overly exaggerated Photoshop attempt, including a gigantic lemon that appeared from above her head in a comically large size.

Middleton announced Friday that she was being treated for cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. The news has been met with public reactions from the royal family, other prominent figures, and now, seemingly, Lively herself.

During a personal video message released by Kensington Palace on Friday, the Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She shared that after having "planned abdominal surgery" in January, it was determined that the issue was non-cancerous. However, she was informed that following the operation, her post-operative tests "found cancer."

It has not been revealed what type of cancer Princess Kate has been diagnosed with. In addition, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do."

Amid her recovery, Middleton expressed her gratitude for well-wishers' "wonderful messages of support" and called it "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family." In closing, she requested that the public respect her privacy and be patient as she continues to receive treatment and navigates the recovery process.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," she said.