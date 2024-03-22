King Charles Reacts to Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton revealed Friday that she has been given a cancer diagnosis, and we now have King Charles III's reaction to the news. According to The Guardian, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated that the King — who's also been battling cancer — is "so proud of Catherine (the Princess of Wales) for her courage in speaking as she did."

The spokesperson also said that Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," following their time spent together in the hospital. Finally, the spokesperson said that King Charles and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in a video shared on social media. In the clip, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months ago, her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Middleton explained. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Middleton went on to say that it has "taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," and "time to explain everything" to her children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. The British Royal also said that she needs "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment, and added that her husband Prince William "by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance" while she is "getting better every day."

As for King Charles, Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis in early February. The type of cancer has not been revealed, but a Palace rep did confirm that it is not prostate cancer, as many had thought this based on the King's recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.