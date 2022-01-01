Kanye West Holds His Own Miami New Year’s Eve Bash Opposite Pete Davidson’s Special With Miley Cyrus

Kanye West announced on Friday that he was throwing a surprise “New Year’s Eve Black Party” in Miami alongside rappers Future, Quavo, and Justin Laboy. Ironically, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is also in Miami hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside Miley Cyrus. West dropped the news of his event at the last minute, which raised some suspicion among fans on Twitter.

“Kanye really followed Pete Davidson to Miami to find Kim,” tweeted one person. “Kanye organizing an impromptu NYE party in Miami because Pete Davidson has a NYE party in Miami is the kind of petty I love,” wrote another Twitter user. “Pete Davidson has a party in Miami tonight with Miley ….and Kanye said bet,” joked another.

West has made several failed public attempts to get Kardashian back, and it’s clear that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star just wants to move on from their seven-year marriage. And at the moment, she’s doing so by spending time with the SNL star. A source told Us Weekly that Davidson is unbothered by West trying to woo back Kardashian.

“Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” a source told the publication. “He’s very laid-back and understanding.” Davidson and the SKIMS founder are said to be “still having fun” as their romance blossoms. Speculation about them dating began almost immediately after Kardashian’s fall . By November, they were spotted holding hands in California. They recently rented out a movie theater to enjoy a movie.

West’s latest public reconciliation request came during his “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the LA Collesium. “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly,” he said on stage. The following day, Kardashian filed paperwork to ask a judge to deem her legally single. If granted such, the financial and custody details of their split will be determined by a later date. In the documents, Kardashian noted that West had yet to respond to her February divorce filing.