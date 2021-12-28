Kim Kardashian Reveals the Over-the-Top Gifts Kris Jenner Gave Her Family for Christmas This Year

Even though the Kardashian family had to do Christmas a little differently this year due to COVID-19, they still managed to go all out in their own way. Kim Kardashian recently revealed the wild gifts that she received from her mother, Kris Jenner. The momager gifted all of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings with special electric MOKE cars, per PEOPLE.

On Monday, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to show off the presents that her mom got her and her siblings. She said while panning the camera to an array of brightly-colored vehicles, “Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool!” The camera panned to one MOKE car in particular which was white and had a skull on it. Kardashian immediately noted that this must be the vehicle for her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. She went on to say that she and Khloe Kardashian were gifted the pink cars.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYAIBjDrMYP/

Since COVID-19 cases have been surging across the United States, the Kardashian family held a low-key Christmas Eve party this year. While their party is typically a star-studded affair, it seems as though the event was reserved for the family and their closest friends. Of course, the Kardashians still posted numerous photos from the party, which saw them dressing up in their Christmas best for the occasion. The KKW Beauty founder donned an all-brown ensemble, complete with matching gloves and boots. She posed for several photos with her four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Her daughters wore matching pink velvet outfits while the two boys wore all-black ones. Interestingly enough, Page Six pointed out that Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson didn’t appear to attend the festivities. But, according to PEOPLE, it was always the plan for the two to spend the holidays apart.

“She had a good trip to New York,” a source said of Kardashian’s recent visit to the Big Apple. “Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won’t see Pete.” Kardashian and Davidson were linked in November following the reality star’s stint as Saturday Night Live host. The two have reportedly been dating ever since. Meanwhile, Kardashian is still in the midst of a divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West, who just purchased a house across the street from her residence.